Thanks for supporting Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council

The Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council wants to express our thanks to everyone who made our fundraiser on Oct. 18 a great success.

We’d like to thank The Cameo Cinema, Oak Avenue Catering, GoVino, and Bergman Family Vineyards for underwriting the event. In addition, our thanks go out to members of the community who bought tickets to our benefit screening of "No Time To Die."

More thanks go to the Spring Mountain District wineries who donated wine for the event. Even more thanks go to Rachid Dahnoun and Jonathan Cristaldi for allowing us to show their documentary, "Embers To Vines."

The funds we raised will support our ongoing work to assess fire risks in the Spring Mountain District area and prepare for future fire events. We welcome donations from the community; details can be found at springmountainfiresafe.org.

Pam Bergman, Shari Gardner and Julie Ann Kodmur

Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council