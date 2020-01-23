The Napa High Cross Country family came together in early December at the Hampton Inn & Suites to celebrate an amazing season. Four varsity athletes earned VVAL First Team honors, meaning they finished in the top eight at the league championships.
For the first time in five years, an athlete qualified to run in the CIF State Championships. The future is bright for the team with the JV Boys placing first and the JV Girls placing third at the VVAL Championships.
Due to the program’s positive culture, our team has grown into the largest in the league, with more than 50 athletes. This culture is due to our three extraordinary coaches who have created a supportive environment for the athletes. Thank you Derek Moore, Eileen Smith and Mike McGrath for making our 2019 season so magical. I am sure I speak for all our families that your time and effort are much appreciated.
I would also like to thank the Hampton Inn & Suites for hosting our season banquet, along with Filippi’s Pizza Grotto for helping us feed the athletes and their families. During the season, Athletic Feat and The Napa Running Company supported our team through donations and fundraising opportunities. We are so fortunate to have businesses like this in our community who are generously supporting our student-athletes.
Lotte Cosca
Napa