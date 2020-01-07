On Nov. 23, we held a Survivors of Suicide Loss Conference at Queen of the Valley Medical Center. Losing a loved one to suicide is devastating, and to be with others who have experienced the same loss can be empowering.
Attendees commented that they felt safe, comforted and hopeful. Accomplishing just that is the goal of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), which supports conferences in the United States, not to mention 17 countries worldwide.
I want to express thanks to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for hosting this event, to AFSP for providing guidance and support, and to the members of the Suicide Prevention Council and other community members (you know who you are) for volunteering to help make this a successful event.
Also, thank you to Safeway, Golden Bagel, Nob Hill and Starbucks for donating food for a continental breakfast. Ken Kuntz provided beautiful music, and Alexis Felix, Napa Therapeutic Massage, donated certificates for massages to the participants.
Our conference was successful and will return next November, again offering it in both English and Spanish. Thank you to this generous community for supporting this special population of those who have suffered a suicide loss.
Denise Bleuel, survivor of suicide loss and member of the Napa Suicide Prevention Council
Napa