Thanks for supporting Teacher Resource Center of North Bay

I want to let everyone know how much we appreciate the Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay, Raley's of Napa, and their customers. I work at NCOE Napa Preschool Program Room 1 and just recently went shopping at the Teacher Resource Center. I was able to pick up some much-needed supplies for my classroom -- free. The children were so excited when I showed them what I got. This is such a valuable resource for the teachers of Napa.

And from my understanding, Raley's of Napa and their customers donated very generously to the Teacher Resource Center. So I want to give a big shout out to Raley's. Thank you so much.

Maryanne Rijkers

Napa

