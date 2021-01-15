Thanks for supporting Teacher Resource Center of North Bay

I want to let everyone know how much we appreciate the Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay, Raley's of Napa, and their customers. I work at NCOE Napa Preschool Program Room 1 and just recently went shopping at the Teacher Resource Center. I was able to pick up some much-needed supplies for my classroom -- free. The children were so excited when I showed them what I got. This is such a valuable resource for the teachers of Napa.