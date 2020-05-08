Thanks for supporting the Napa Farmers Market

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Napa Farmers Market board and staff want the community to know how grateful we are for its support during these difficult times. We have worked so hard to stay open and comply with all public-health recommendations, but the social-distancing requirements mean the farmers market operates at a loss every week.

We asked for help, and the community responded. Our GoFundMe campaign quickly reached its target of $10,000, thanks to donations large and small. The Napa Valley Community Foundation stepped in with a generous grant, which will keep us going, providing fresh fruits and vegetables for Napa families in a safe shopping environment. Even our shoppers stepped up with offers of help. Loyal customer Sharon Lampton has personally raised more than $1,000 for the market by sewing masks for us to sell.

In this challenging moment, it’s increasingly clear how profoundly connected we are. The Napa Farmers Market depends on the community, and the community depends on us. We are so proud that we have been able to stay open, serve as a model for other markets and keep our farmers in business. And we are so gratified that Napa residents trust us and value us.

Thanks to our individual donors, to the Napa Valley Community Foundation and to our hardworking staff and volunteers, we will be there for you.