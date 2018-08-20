We would like to thank everyone who helped our son, Jared, make it to Australia this past July. He was asked to represent the USA in an international track and field competition. Through hard work, dedication and your financial donations, he was able to get there.
He came home with two silver metals -- one in disc and one in hammer. He was also given the opportunity to be the flag bearer in the opening ceremonies.
Jared started throwing the disc in seventh grade with Napa Track Club under the watchful eye of Coach Brian Smith. Over the years, he continued learning with Coach Brian and learned even more with Coach Tony Montelli at Napa High. He just recently started learning the hammer in 11th grade.
Thank you to Sean Pramuk at FoodShed TakeAway for hosting a Dine and Donate; to all who donated at our business: That Pizza Place in St. Helena. Thanks to Brad Canfield who designed the posters promoting the events; to Natalie Syverson who photographed Jared at his track meets at Napa High; to all who donated products, gift certificates, wine and more for our gift basket giveaways. To everyone else who helped - we thank you! Jared couldn't have done it without you.
We are very proud of all of Jared's accomplishments and we're looking forward to seeing what he does at Santa Rosa JC. Congratulations, Jared; great job.
Tom and Kathryn Kenney
Napa