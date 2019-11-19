{{featured_button_text}}

The Vintage High School Athletic Booster Club would like to publicly thank two small businesses who recently participated in our annual Rib Cook off this past October.

Tyler Rodde, owner of Oenotri, and Mark and Katie Eleccion, owners of Smokey’s BBQ, donated their time, talent and products to help in raising funds for our athletic programs. Proceeds go to support all athletic teams through the purchase of equipment, uniforms, assistant coaches salaries, tournament fees etc.

We heavily rely on local businesses and Vintage alumni to support our efforts and their generosity should not go unnoticed.

Thank you Tyler, Katie and Mark for your dedication. We greatly appreciate the time and commitment.

Katie Aaron

VABC President

