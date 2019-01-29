I've just returned from my third appearance at the BookMark Napa Valley fundraiser for the St. Helena Public Library. I want to thank the good people of your area--and in particular executive director Maria Criscione Stel (and her husband, Tim), board chair Jack Stuart and vice-chair, Linnea Pearson--for the hard work and dedication on behalf of your crucial resource, the public library.
It is always a pleasure to visit your area and to witness the strength of your community, as well as the depth of its commitment to preserving and improving life for all. Many thanks to everyone there who welcomed me and other visiting authors so warmly.
Lisa Napoli
Los Angeles