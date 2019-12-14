On behalf of the California State Association of Counties (CSAC), I want to congratulate Napa County Supervisors Belia Ramos and Alfredo Pedroza, who were recently honored by our statewide Association with 2019 CSAC Circle of Service Awards, of which only five were presented statewide.
Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos will be vice president of the Association of Bay Area Governments.
Both have played leading roles at the state level on issues of importance to the residents of Napa County and also those throughout the Golden State. Thank you, Supervisors Ramos and Pedroza, for your ongoing commitment and leadership to Napa County and California.
You have free articles remaining.
Graham Knaus, Executive Director
California State Association of Counties
Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019
We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.
The family of a man who opened fire on a sheriff's deputy appeals for more mental health care.
A Napa resident says forcing developers to install public art projects is a bad idea.
A reader decries the Register's coverage of the Drag Queens of the Valley show
A gay Napa man reacts to letters questioning LGBTQ-friendly policies and performances.