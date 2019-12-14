{{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of the California State Association of Counties (CSAC), I want to congratulate Napa County Supervisors Belia Ramos and Alfredo Pedroza, who were recently honored by our statewide Association with 2019 CSAC Circle of Service Awards, of which only five were presented statewide.

Both have played leading roles at the state level on issues of importance to the residents of Napa County and also those throughout the Golden State. Thank you, Supervisors Ramos and Pedroza, for your ongoing commitment and leadership to Napa County and California.

Graham Knaus, Executive Director

California State Association of Counties

