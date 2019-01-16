My wife and I received a surprise letter in the mail on Jan. 14. It was about the retirement of Tom C. Johnson, Doctor of Dental Medicine, on Villa Lane.
Some 12 years ago, we had just moved back to Napa and my wife broke her tooth on a Sunday. Because we had not yet reconnected with a dentist, a friend suggested that my wife should e-mail Tom. He called her back and told her to see him at his office.
Since then, both of us have been his patients. He has meticulously and thoroughly worked to keep our teeth in very good working order. His staff and his friendly demeanor have made us relaxed and comfortable while we have been in his care. We will miss him and his stories of hiking in the Sierra, as well as his concerned care.
Thank you, Tom, and thanks to your staff.
Richard B. and Carolyn L. Cady
Napa