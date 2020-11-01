Thanks for your generosity of spirit

I’m one of the many Napans who lost their homes in the Glass Fire. Like them, I hastily evacuated on the early morning of Sept. 27, with little more than the clothes on my back and the fire less than a mile away.

Recently I was waiting in the checkout line at Home Goods in Napa with two shopping carts full of various basic necessities when I struck up a conversation with the stranger in line ahead of me. She quickly guessed that my house had been lost and expressed her sympathies. That was very kind of her, but her kindness did not end there.

As I was about to pay for my purchases with a credit card, she passed by me and placed a gift card on the counter, saying “I hope this will help.” She departed before I could even ask her name. I was deeply touched by this act of kindness and compassion. I’m writing this letter hoping that she will read it and know how much her generosity of spirit meant to me.

Steve Buehl

St. Helena