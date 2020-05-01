Thanks for your kindness and patience

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I am a physician and small business owner in Napa. I own my own practice and have had a difficult time keeping my practice running in the past two months.

I have eight employees, and my practice, Premier ObGyn Napa Inc., has been open only part time, seeing pregnant patients, women with medical problems and emergencies. I know it has been difficult for all of my employees as well.

I would like to thank the local Napa community: Patients have been making masks for my office staff, bringing us food, and having patience with us as we call to reschedule and move their appointment times and dates, sometimes more than once. We have been keeping the office traffic to a minimum, and so far it has been working.

Please continue to follow the guidelines, wear a mask and socially distance for the greater good of Napa and the surrounding communities.

Dr. Rebecca Levy-Gantt

Premier ObGyn Napa Inc.