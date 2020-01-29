Thank you, Mr. Cohea, for your thoughtful responses regarding Trump tax cuts and public services ("Here's your evidence," Jan. 18). While I am grateful and admire the many good works of church communities, my challenge was more to Mr. Cohea’s point stating ‘government does a poor job serving ... the poor, the widow, the orphan...’
Let’s just take one topic: child welfare. If there is a better way to provide a true safety net for the 314 children in Napa County alone who were victims of substantiated child abuse (San Francisco Bay Area Child Abuse Council study, 2018), then by all means let's hear a proposal. And those 314 children have parents and siblings who likely need help too, so let's not forget them.
These kids' needs cost $94.2 million over the course of their life time. That’s for the 314 kids in 2018. That’s one year. Alone. Napa County. In addition to child welfare, our local Child Abuse Prevention Council covers efforts in the areas of economic security, housing, health, maternal health, mental health, food security, among others. Tremendous work.
Many of the organizations you listed have no presence whatsoever in Napa County.
I’m also waiting for proposals from private entities who want to fix our potholes, fight fires, protect the public’s safety, provide education for all kids K-12, ensure clean air and water, and provide a safety net for health and mental health. The list goes on.
You have free articles remaining.
I did learn from your clarification that many people did benefit from tax cuts, at least somewhat, in the short term. While I acknowledge the benefit, I still disagree with the policy primarily due to 1) the cuts dramatically increased our national debt for decades to come and 2) The Tax Policy Center (nonpartisan think tank) stated in its 2017 report ‘the largest cuts, in dollars and as a percentage of after-tax income, would accrue to the higher income households’. Shame on him.
Most importantly Mr. Cohea, I want to thank you for a respectful, educative approach to our differences. If we listen more, we learn. If we love more, we hate less. This is what our nation needs now more than ever, and I stand steadfast in my resolve to attempt to contribute to a civil society. Thanks for participating with me.
Fay Sady
Napa