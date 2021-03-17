Thanks for your support in our time of need

Dear Napa Community, I appreciate you. I’ve always enjoyed this community of kind, loving friendships.

Then, the pandemic hit.

Don and I sequestered last March. Every day he pronounced his joy with loving our home, me, and his beloved animals. In August, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma. What, a brain tumor? How could this happen? He was a healthy person. No prescriptions rode his bike.

Everything was so fast. No doctor visits, only Zoom. Navigating this with no experience. Lots of tears and fear.

I have to say thank you to the Queen of the Valley Cancer Center. Six weeks of radiation and chemo. They were kind and understanding. When Don couldn’t walk, they were the only assistance we had. Thank you for seeing us, understanding, and caring. My family and I will always appreciate you.

Don lost his battle on Jan. 6 2021. The pain for those of us losing people during a pandemic is palpable. Please remember we are all hurting, but those of us with these huge losses are especially in pain. I miss him more every day.

Beth Bevington-Haagstad

Napa

