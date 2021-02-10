Thanks for your support of Soroptimist

Soroptimist International of Napa wants to extend a huge thanks to all who donated to our organization through the CanDo Give!Guide campaign. We are also grateful for the opportunity to have been selected to participate in this wonderful fundraising event and for all the support provided by the CanDo leaders and volunteers.

This is the first year the Give!Guide was exclusively online and it was a proven success because of CanDo’s planning and execution of this program. Through the Give!Guide effort, Soroptimist International of Napa raised over $10,000, including a generous match from Bank of Marin!

Since 1939, Soroptimist International of Napa has been working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs that lead to social and economic empowerment. Locally, many women have been supported over the years through our Live Your Dream and Violet Richardson awards programs. We are equally excited about our locally initiated program, The Future is Yours, through which we provide scholarships to high school seniors who are first in their families to go to college.

Soroptimist International of Napa would not be able to continue our work in transforming the lives of women and girls through our signature programs without the generosity of all who supported us through their donations to Give!Guide. Thank you so very much.