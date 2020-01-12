We at Home Instead Senior Care in Napa would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated in and contributed to the Be a Santa to a Senior campaign this holiday season. It means so much to our local seniors and helps make their holiday season special.
Be a Santa to a Senior Christmas trees were placed throughout the Napa area and community members donated socks, blankets, books, toiletries, and other requested items. Through this overwhelming generosity, over 1,000 gifts were collected for 480 area seniors. We are grateful to all our volunteers and donors who helped brighten each senior’s holiday this year.
We would also like to thank our community partners who were instrumental in the success of this program including CVS Pharmacies, Yountville Seventh Day Adventist Church, Doctors Company and Naked Wines.
Be a Santa to a Senior is a nationwide program that provides gifts and companionship to seniors. Home Instead Senior Care partners with local non-profit and community organizations to identify seniors for a gift whom might not receive one otherwise. Be a Santa to a Senior relies on volunteers who collect, wrap and deliver gifts. Since its inception in 2003, more than 60,000 volunteers have helped distribute 2.1 million gifts to more than 700,000 deserving seniors.
Again, thank you to all those who made this year’s Be a Santa to a Senior possible. To volunteer for next year’s program or more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (707) 552-2266 or visit homeinstead.com/521.
Jaime Peñaherrera
Home Instead Senior Care
Serving Napa/Solano counties and the city of Sonoma