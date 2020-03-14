Thanks from the Camera Club

The Calistoga Camera Club wants to thank Anna Johansson and the Calistoga Art Center for all the assistance they provided for our Winter Slide Show last Saturday evening.

Kudos also to our audience of many fellow Calistogans and down-valley friends who came to see the show and who stayed after to talk to the 17 presenters about their work.

Special shout outs to our web czar Mark Zukowski, who put the show together and to Lauren Thollander, our food czar.

If you missed the show or want to take your time and look at it again, here’s the link to our website where it’s posted: https://calistogacameraclub.org/

The home page has a slide show featuring one image from each of the presenters, to see the whole show there is a link under the images on the home page to the whole show, and if you have a favorite photographer you can click on the member portfolios link to see their work from previous shows.

Thanks also to the local newspapers for their stories and support.