Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley would like to thank Chief Robert Plummer and the Napa Police Department for the outstanding service they provided to our community over the past couple of weeks. After the horrific mass shooting of Jewish worshipers in Pittsburgh, Chief Plummer reached out to us even before the news broke to the media.
We are grateful for Chief Plummer’s leadership and the ongoing support and professionalism of the entire Napa Police Department officers and staff. With their guidance we have been able to improve and supplement our security procedures and protocols. We look forward to continuing to be an open and welcoming faith community to our friends and neighbors in Napa Valley.
Rabbi Niles Goldstein
Ellyn Elson, President
CBS Board of Trustees