I was just starting to write a letter to the editor when my friend, Mike Cromwell's, letter was printed ("Compadres was an asset to the community," Feb. 13).
I agree with everything Mike stated and more. From Yountville to Napa, Rick Enos and his family have supported tons of great causes donating lots of tasty Mexican food.
Compadres has been a pillar of the community for so many years. As a member of the Davies Dukes Band, we along with tons of other bands have played Compadres many Sunday afternoons and also many fundraisers for DARE, fire victims, etc., and Compadres was always there.
I agree with Mike and hope that the Compadres legacy will live on. Thanks, Rick Enos, for your great generosity.
Dave Dukes
Napa