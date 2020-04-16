Thanks so much for supporting health workers

To the community of Napa: Thank you so much for all of your support towards Queen of the Valley Medical Center. During these uncertain and stressful times, it’s been difficult to come to work. Your cards, food, masks, supplies, and gratitude are not going unnoticed.

Our small community is certainly very special and mighty. We appreciate you and we’re happy to serve you.

Shelley Gavitte

on behalf of grateful Queen employees

