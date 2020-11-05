Thanks to American Canyon CERT

I am reaching out to express my sincere gratitude for the mutual aid American Canyon Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) provided to Napa CART during the Glass Fire response.

As the disaster unfolded, Napa CART received hundreds of calls to evacuate and shelter in place over 800 animals. The scale and urgency of the response required communications support, animal response team tracking and address mapping with fire activity overlay.

American Canyon CERT and Napa CERT teams were at the ready in the early hours of Sept. 28 to establish a command post at Napa Valley Horseman's Association. They deployed a sophisticated mapping and tracking system which allowed us to dispatch several teams daily with full HAM radio and navigation support.

They worked tirelessly for 14 days straight to meet the needs of our community, and their competence and professionalism paid huge dividends to the animal component of response. Napa CART members receive CERT training, and the CERT program has created a valuable reserve of trained volunteers who are a vital asset to our community resilience.

Claudia Sonder

President, Napa CART