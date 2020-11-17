 Skip to main content
Thanks to Applebee's for recognizing veterans

Thanks to Applebee's for recognizing veterans

We would like to send a grateful thanks you to Applebee's for serving a very delicious dinner on Veterans Day. Rollo had the steak, I had shrimp with mashed potatoes and coleslaw. Served by a very nice young man that couldn’t have more attentive and kind.

We have been going there for six years, usually with five or six friends. Only the two of us this year.

Nancy Welty, USAF, Korean war

Rollo Minchaca, Marine (Chosen few), Korean war

Napa

