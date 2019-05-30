As Auction Napa Valley kicks off this year, NEWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Services would like to recognize the Napa Valley Vintners' impact on our community.
Since 1981, the Auction has provided $181 million to organizations like ours each and every year. Were it not for these funds, thousands of people in need of medical care, mental health services, children’s services, and educational support would not receive the help they need. For NEWS, this literally means safety from violence and abuse, and programs that are potentially lifesaving.
It is often the local vintners themselves who contribute the most at the auction because they believe in the organizations that serve our community. Cheers to everyone who works very hard to plan and produce and contribute to this incredible event.
Tracy Lamb
NEWS Executive Director