Thanks to Chef Ken Frank and his team

On May 5, Cinco de Mayo for many, Chef Ken Frank and his team transformed the Michelin starred La Toque into El Toque, serving delicious Mexican cuisine and raising funds for Puertas Abiertas, Napa’s resource center for the county’s Latinx community.

It was a wonderful meal and the event raised more than $13,000 that will go directly to help families meet their needs for food, housing, mental health, immigration, and other vital needs.

The board and staff or Puertas Abiertas send a big thank you to Chef Ken and his team for the heartfelt commitment and generosity they demonstrated throughout the pandemic, and especially for this event that recognizes the vital role that our Latinx community plays in the restaurant industry.

Bill Peatman, Vice President

Puertas Abiertas Board of Directors