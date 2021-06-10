 Skip to main content
Thanks to everyone at Redwood Middle School

To Ted Ward and my teachers and the rest of the faculty at Redwood Middle School, I want to thank you so much for having the patience and, most of all, the compassion to deal with me and the students like me.

For the last three years, I will always remember you, and especially Ted Ward for caring so much about our education.

Oh, and Vintage — my posse and I are coming your way for four years. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

And thanks to my loving grandparents for helping me with this letter.

Demetrius Pena

Napa

