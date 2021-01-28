Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated to CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide 2020.

2020 was one tough year. Yet somehow, generous people in the Valley and beyond donated a record $710,408 to CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide to benefit our local non-profits. This means that in the eight iterations of the Give!Guide, over $3 million dollars has been raised, with all funds going straight to these organizations that aid and improve our community.

This would’ve been remarkable for any year but it’s even more notable during such difficult times and we’re thrilled and deeply grateful.

We, the all-volunteer Give!Guide committee, are enormously proud to be a part of this. We thank these kindhearted donors, and we congratulate the non-profits, their staff, and their business partners.

Little is ever accomplished single-handedly, so we bow in thanks to the Give!Guide Guardians, whose fiscal sponsorship helps make it all possible: Napa Valley Vintners, Mechanics Bank, Napa Recycling & Waste Services, Del Sur Mortgage, Kamer Consulting Group, Wyman Property Management, and MarketPlace magazine.