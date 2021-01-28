Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated to CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide 2020.
2020 was one tough year. Yet somehow, generous people in the Valley and beyond donated a record $710,408 to CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide to benefit our local non-profits. This means that in the eight iterations of the Give!Guide, over $3 million dollars has been raised, with all funds going straight to these organizations that aid and improve our community.
This would’ve been remarkable for any year but it’s even more notable during such difficult times and we’re thrilled and deeply grateful.
We, the all-volunteer Give!Guide committee, are enormously proud to be a part of this. We thank these kindhearted donors, and we congratulate the non-profits, their staff, and their business partners.
Little is ever accomplished single-handedly, so we bow in thanks to the Give!Guide Guardians, whose fiscal sponsorship helps make it all possible: Napa Valley Vintners, Mechanics Bank, Napa Recycling & Waste Services, Del Sur Mortgage, Kamer Consulting Group, Wyman Property Management, and MarketPlace magazine.
On a somber note, we lost our president, co-founder, and compass, Hilary Zunin, on Jan. 14 following a short illness. Though we profoundly grieve this enormous loss, we remain committed to continuing the Give!Guide for that’s the very best way to honor her memory. She was unflagging in her energy, her spirit, her commitment to community, and we hope to continue her work, making it easy for others to make a difference.
If any readers missed the chance to donate, we hope they’ll go to http://nvcando.org/ to find out how to get involved in 2021. You can make a difference.
Hilary certainly did.
Patricia Moynihan, on behalf of CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide Committee
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS