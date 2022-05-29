Thanks to Geoff Ellsworth

We are writing to extend gratitude and appreciation for Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. He has tirelessly served our community the past decade as an active citizen, council member, then mayor. He returned to his hometown of St. Helena in 2013 where he realized something was out of balance and looked to himself to give back to the community that gave him so much. He became involved at the grassroots level with environmental and water concerns, then found a voice for himself as an elected official.

As with most public servants we can't know and appreciate how much time and service they give unless we are in their shoes. We have seen that Geoff has been on call 24/7 for the last 3 1/2 years as mayor and working non-stop to keep St. Helena the wonderful town we love while at the same time addressing long-neglected issues.

It has saddened us that many in the community may not recognize all the work Geoff has done and taken time to say thank you after many years of effort, even through struggles like pandemic, wildfires and the other emergencies we have faced. Yes, there's always more to be done, but it is important to be thankful for what has been protected and preserved in this community before demanding attention on issues perceived as not being addressed, particularly since they come from decades of neglect.

Our city council and mayor are public servants and virtually community volunteers for a mere $9-a-day stipend. No matter the politics it is important we respect them as fellow community members volunteering to give back.

Geoff has stayed true to his platform of small-town character, water, climate and financial accountability, all things he campaigned for when elected to the city council in 2016, then mayor in 2018. He ran on a platform to address water security and water rates, and has always kept water on the forefront. Government can be painstakingly slow, but Geoff has stayed on track, committed to addressing the problems. Much of his hard work is finally coming to fruition with things like the new wastewater treatment plant breaking ground in the past month, and with city internal financial controls established during his terms in office. A humble reminder how slow bureaucratic city government can be. On water issues Measure H will help achieve water security for St. Helena, and the current water rate study by the Raftelis engineering firm can shore up potential inequities by re-incorporating tiered water rates abandoned under the former mayor.

Geoff has been on the forefront of trying to address problems before they happen. It would be nice for the community to recognize not only his intuition and initiative, but also thank him for recognizing unbalanced projects he believed should not move forward. Geoff's thoughtful, measured approach has been one willing to work with others and reach a consensus that benefits all members of this community.

As hard as it has been, he has been an outspoken critic of the landfill even when owned by some of his oldest family friends. The landfill is in a Cal Fire High Fire Hazard Severity Zone at the top of the Napa Valley water source area and has had many fires over the past years. It is the location that is problematic, not a personal battle. It is for the health and safety of our community, our waterways and to limit genuine fire risk.

The landfill was on track to close in 2020 and that is what should have been done for the benefit of the community and workers at the landfill. Geoff was sounding alarms about fire risk at the landfill just weeks before the Glass Fire. His concerns were dismissed, and sure enough just weeks after the community being told by the landfill owner it would be a “firebreak,” the landfill site was severely damaged by the Glass Fire, including the highly flammable methane gas systems. Having this operation in a high wildfire fire risk area is nonsensical and not worth the risk.

Geoff has been able to foresee many things before they happen; we hope the community heeds his concerns when it comes to water, fire and climate change. Geoff and others have been sounding these alarms for many years. We hope St. Helena listens before it is too late.

We want to say thank you to Geoff; he has seen this community through fires, drought, civil unrest and global pandemic on top of countless day-to-day city challenges. He has met these uncertainties with strength, courage and an unwavering commitment to serve the people of St. Helena. Thank you Geoff for all you give; St. Helena and the surrounding community are lucky to have you.

Ester Akersloot

Kellie Anderson

Maddie Chandler

Patricia Damery

Oscar De Haro

Sharon Dellamonica

Flint Ellsworth

Kathy Felch

Debby Fortune

Mary Sue Frediani

Patty Guijosa

Luis Hurtado

Steve Kuhler

Chris Malan

Beth Nelsen

Linda Rose

Leslie Stanton

Anne Wheaton

Charlotte Williams