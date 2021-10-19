Thanks to Hands Across the Valley

Dear board members and supporters of Hands Across the Valley: Feeding It Forward would like to extend our deep thanks and appreciation to George Altamura, founder, and the entire board, donors both in-kind and winners of the auction items, and volunteers for featuring our organization at your Sept. 25 dinner at the magnificent Charles Krug Winery.

The event was spectacular, Napa at its best in the golden, setting sun and the warmth of the hospitality. All the organizations in Napa's food safety net are stronger and more sustainable thanks to the generous and fun-loving participants, who donated serious amounts of wine, time, enthusiasm and resources to support our neighbors who suffer from food insecurity.

Our specific ask for Feeding It Forward was funding to install solar panels at our refrigerated container located at CrossWalk Community Church, so that our food storage capacity is not vulnerable to power outages and we can transition to renewable energy sources. The response from the bidders and donors was humbling and heart-warming.