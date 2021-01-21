 Skip to main content
Thanks to Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza for his strong leadership

The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) — the voice of California’s 58 Counties — would like to thank Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza for his strong leadership at the state level in the area of Housing, Land Use & Transportation (HLT). Supervisor Pedroza represented California’s Counties for the past year as Vice Chair of CSAC’s HLT Policy Committee.

As Vice Chair, he worked closely with CSAC Officers and the Board of Directors to review, update and advise the County Platform that guides CSAC policy positioning on issues and legislation related to transportation/infrastructure planning and funding, public works contract administration, general plan/planning procedures and more.

We appreciate his strong, insightful voice and service to the County Family.

Graham Knaus

Executive Director

