Thanks to Napa Valley Community Leaders Coalition

Thank you for your story about the high Census 2020 response rate in Napa County ("Napa shows high response rate to 2020 Census, even under coronavirus threat," April 16). It is important to mention that the coordinated phone banking outreach effort is being led by the Napa Valley Community Leaders Coalition (CLC), which includes staff and volunteers from over a dozen local nonprofits across the county who are dedicated to ensuring everyone gets counted.

This innovative outreach model would not be possible without the CLC's leadership and active involvement in the Napa County Complete Count Committee's efforts.

Jenny Ocon

St. Helena

