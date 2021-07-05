Thanks to our great first responders

Recently while traveling a backroad to Browns Valley, we were suddenly confronted by a gentleman who lost control of his truck and went rapidly off to the side of the road causing his windshield to break, airbag to inflate causing trauma to him and his beautiful dog.

This was just one great sign of what a wonderful country we live in where there's a response to an emergency. We just want to say: kudos to all those who risk and share their lives with us so that we may be healthier, safe and sound from imminent threats. Thank you.