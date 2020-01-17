Just a quick note of gratitude to recognize the impact of the "Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay." The volunteers and businesses that support this program are helping teachers and students in different ways by providing school supplies, books, prizes, and so much more. I never know what I am going to find at the TRCNB. I always leave with a bag or two (or three or four) of goodies and my students are nothing short of thrilled to share in the bounty.
Tara Anderson
Speech-Language Pathologist, Bilingual
Pueblo Vista Magnet School