Thanks to the city of Napa Building division

Last year, we purchased a home in Napa that we wanted to remove a bearing wall. After obtaining an engineering report, we learned that this was quite involved and would require installing two 30-foot-long beams.

With report in hand, I headed down to the building department not knowing what to expect. I first met Keith, who walked me through as what to expect. Keith was very professional and so helpful.

After my plans were approved, I met Christine, who issued my permit. I don't think there could be a nicer person in that building.

My main inspector was Danny (the best) along with Anthony, Norm, and Mike. This went very smoothly. There were a couple of minor issues, but that is always expected. Great working with you.

Joanna at the front desk was always pleasant and helpful. Thank you. These plans were reviewed "in house,” which I think helped speed things up. What a great group of folks working for Napa.

Thank you.

Steve and Janice Torres

Napa

