Thanks to the supervisors in a time of crisis

These last few weeks have significantly and dramatically changed our work and home environments in Napa.

I’d like to give a shout-out to Alfredo Pedroza, Diane Dillon, Ryan Gregory, Belia Ramos and Brad Wagenknecht -- our Napa County Board of Supervisors who play a critical role in protecting our citizenry, businesses, workers and visitors from threats including the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Our supervisors are now holding what has become a weekly COVID-19 update from Dr. Karen Relucio, our public health officer so as to stay fully informed and decisive.

I appreciate the supervisors’ deep concerns, leadership and timely guidance to support response efforts to this pandemic. Its apparent that they are doing everything they can to support us and protect us right now.

At a time like this, we all need to be focused on what matters most - our health and the health and safety of those we love. I’d like to thank all five members of the Board of Supervisors for their continued commitment and diligent efforts during a very difficult time.

Thank you, supervisors, for your continued support and the positive community spirit that help make Napa County a very special place to live and work.