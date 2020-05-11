Thanks to those on the front lines

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Board of Directors of the Napa Valley Riverfront Residential Association thanks Mayor Techel and the Napa city and county governments and employees for their hard work during this difficult and frightening time.

The Riverfront residents miss the restaurants, tasting rooms, bars and shops that make our life in Napa a delight and thoroughly applaud their efforts to continue their services through take out and virtual tastings.

We are grateful to the many supermarket employees, delivery people, service workers and, of course, health care providers, who are working at personal risk to keep us fed and healthy. We are concerned about the health and welfare of everyone in Napa as well as the significant financial hardship being experienced by many of our neighbors. This is a very difficult balance.

We appreciate and support the very difficult decisions you’ve made to strike a balance between the competing needs. We look forward to celebrating when the COVID-19 virus passes and it is safe to patronize our local restaurants, shops and other businesses.

Justin Ford and the board of directors

Napa Riverfront Residents Association