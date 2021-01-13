Thanks to those that make a difference for the Friends of the Napa Library

"We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives."

These humble words of John F. Kennedy are never truer than in this incredibly difficult year.

We want to recognize the staff and volunteers at Napa Valley CanDo who, with compassion and creativity, put together this year's massively successful Give!Guide. In light of the pandemic, the Give!Guide seamlessly morphed into an entirely online production. Fifty-seven Napa County nonprofits participated in this year's project and, despite a challenging year, found the faith and fortitude to look towards brighter days ahead.

On behalf of the nonprofit community, a special "thanks" to our friends, neighbors and supporters throughout Napa County who saw the enhanced need this year and stepped up with overwhelming generosity.