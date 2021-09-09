That was no bus backfire

I was sitting at my desk at 53rd and Madison that bright, sunny Tuesday morning and speaking with a friend who worked for Moody's Investor Services in downtown NYC. While speaking with my friend, I heard a soft explosion that sounded to me over the phone like a bus backfiring.

He quickly asked me: "Did you hear that?" I spoke of the bus, to which he responded, "No, it was much louder than that down here. Let me look out the window. Wow! How many stories does the World Trade Center have?" to which I replied "110." He said, "well, there's smoke coming out of the west side of the North Tower about 10-15 floors below the top. I can't tell what's happened since it's on the west side. Maybe it was a small plane or something that flew into the Tower?"

At which point I stood up on the floor of my office in midtown and announced to everyone within hearing distance that the World Trade Center was on fire. The time was about 8:35 a.m. Without question, I was one of the first people in NYC who knew how the day was starting minutes before everyone else in the world would soon know.

Kenneth Moll

Angwin