The 2020 woes vs. Epiphany

And then on Sept. 29, 2020, the Glass/Boysen fires erupted. The fires charred 67,000 acres through much of northern Napa County and west into Sonoma Co. It destroyed 1,500 structures including 642 homes. Cal-Fire deployed 23 helicopters, 408 fire engines, 66 dozers, 27 hand crews, and 49 water tenders for a total of 2,773 personnel. Miraculously, once again, the fire was stopped at the St. Helena City limits.

Meanwhile, the pandemic intensified and for the first time in over 50 years it was not prudent for our family to gather for our annual Christmas dinner celebration.

The culmination of 2020 woes left me with mixed feelings of confusion, depression, isolation and wondering if things will ever get better.

And then I chanced across Ms. Minda Cox.

She had written a series of meditations for "Forward: Day by Day," a Bible-study guide that I was using. A blurb that described her as celebrated author, artist and motivational speaker did not seem too unusual until I discovered she was born without arms and legs. After discovering this, I discerned that her accomplishments were nothing short of miraculous.