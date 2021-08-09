The accountability crisis

There is an epidemic in the USA with a lack of accountability — it may even be worldwide, which would classify it as a pandemic.

When good things happen there is no shortage of people who wish to be recognized as responsible. But when bad things happen, why, nobody is accountable. And when someone is held accountable it’s usually some lowly person way down the command chain.

Take the mortgage and banking crisis; clearly there were decisions to extend sub-prime mortgages to those who were marginally qualified, with the promise to refinance down the road using the increased equity in their home. But we all know what happened; house prices declined and a huge number of people were left owing more than their house was now worth.

Who made the decisions to engage in this kind of lending, and who was held accountable? Some companies were found guilty of predatory lending and paid some hefty fines. Yet the decision to engage in this kind of behavior was made by people, not companies. Those that made these decisions were never held accountable.

When a company, such as a bank or a mortgage company pays a hefty fine, it’s never those that took the decisions that end up paying. It’s you and me, the customers, who end up paying another $1-a-month service charge on our bank account.