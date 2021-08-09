The accountability crisis

There is an epidemic in the USA with a lack of accountability — it may even be worldwide, which would classify it as a pandemic.
When good things happen there is no shortage of people who wish to be recognized as responsible. But when bad things happen, why, nobody is accountable. And when someone is held accountable it’s usually some lowly person way down the command chain.
Take the mortgage and banking crisis; clearly there were decisions to extend sub-prime mortgages to those who were marginally qualified, with the promise to refinance down the road using the increased equity in their home. But we all know what happened; house prices declined and a huge number of people were left owing more than their house was now worth.
Who made the decisions to engage in this kind of lending, and who was held accountable? Some companies were found guilty of predatory lending and paid some hefty fines. Yet the decision to engage in this kind of behavior was made by people, not companies. Those that made these decisions were never held accountable.
When a company, such as a bank or a mortgage company pays a hefty fine, it’s never those that took the decisions that end up paying. It’s you and me, the customers, who end up paying another $1-a-month service charge on our bank account.
If we accept the premise that corporations have rights similar to real people — per some recent Supreme Court decisions — then surely corporations should similarly be held liable for their actions, and become either incarcerated or, in the most egregious cases, terminated.
Another example is the lethal fires unleashed by the failure of PG&E equipment, mostly in forested areas. PG&E was held accountable, but it’s not PG&E and their shareholders who took the decision to save money and not perform the necessary vegetation control measures. Again, those decisions were made by someone in the management or executive hierarchy, probably to save money, and the results were catastrophic blazes accompanied by many deaths.
Again, as with the banks, those people that actually made these decisions were not held personally accountable. The “company” was held accountable, paid huge fines, filed for bankruptcy, and will recoup their corporate losses by rate increases and reduced dividends. Once again, those that actually make the decisions remain unaccountable and unscathed.
And now to my latest concern with lack of accountability. I was recently in a large chain store where the assistant manager and another employee were chatting with an unmasked customer. I asked that they either required the customer to mask up or leave the store. The assistant manager said she was not authorized to enforce the county public health rules.
So, I called their HQ and was read their policy which covers the whole country, plus they do not empower their local employees to enforce the regulations. This is clearly not true; when there was a limit on the number of customers who were allowed into their premises they had employees counting people in and out, so they followed those regulations.
Once more, no accountability for who makes the decisions on which regulations to enforce, or not. Certainly, one size does not fit all; I don’t want Napa County to follow the Florida rules, where people are dying at an alarming rate.
I insisted they take my name and phone number at their HQ and told them I would follow up to find out who was taking accountability for their Napa store deciding not to enforce the Napa County public health regulations. If the store in question fails to enforce the local regulations, I’m in favor of having the county close the store down until they do.
In this case, as it puts me and the other compliant customers at risk, I think it is up to each of us to take personal responsibility and insist they follow the public health protection regulations.
One person’s right to exercise their ‘personal freedom’ does not give them license to put lots of other people at risk.
Their rights end where my rights begin.
Michael Wycombe
Napa