Thank you, Lynne Champlin, for the wonderful history of the game of chess (“The Berserker: My own gambit in the world of chess,” Feb. 8). It brought back such wonderful memories of my husband Richard and his "buddy" Sam Gordon learning to play chess. If only they could have seen your chess set; it was fantastic.
I love the Berserker piece with the "bug eyes" and teeth hooked on his shield. The Gaelic folks must have had quite a sense of humor. I could almost hear them screaming and swearing, knocking the board over (I mean Sam and Dick ) not the Gaelic.
Thanks for the memories.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa
