You know, I've been waiting for the opportunity to comment on our too-big-to-control behemoth, PG&E.
The Thomas Elias article (“Newsom's PG&E plan sets dangerous precedent,” April 3) provided the necessary wake-up call. The article discusses the new 2019 "Wildfire Fund" law which apparently will go into effect if Newsom's PG&E get-out-of-bankruptcy plan is approved by Public Utilities Commission minions and the bankruptcy judge.
The Wildfire Fund will be "paid for by all electric consumers in the state." This fund will "reimburse privately-owned utilities like PG&E... up to $20 billion for fire damage they cause starting this year."
Translation: You, the poor, bemused and ever-paying electricity user are being set up for yet another PG&E "gotcha." To top it off, there are other pro-PG&E tax incentives that rub salt into this festering wound.
Haven't you all had enough of this political BS? How are you going to feel, during the now precedented, sure to occur next fire season, sitting in the dark, without electricity, hearing news of yet another PG&E-sparked wildfire? Will you be thrilled that you will be assuming the financial responsibility for the inevitable damage, lawsuits, and payouts?
I offer a saying my Italian-emigrant grandfather used many times, “The big fish always eats the little fish."
Enjoy your swim.
Robert Russo
Napa
