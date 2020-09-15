The biggest COVID-19 hotspot: Essential worker’s workplace

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most people, when they think of essential workers, they think of grocery store workers, doctors, nurses, etc. Most people, do not realize that the most essential workers in America and around the globe are fieldworkers and meat packers.

Not every person in the U.S. and the world has been to a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every person who reads this has been to a grocery store to buy fresh produce and meat.

The farmworkers and meat packers of this nation ensure that we have affordable, sustainable, healthy foods to eat. Otherwise we would be paying for outlandishly high-priced essential foods or be forced to survive solely on cheap, manufactured, packaged, non-refrigerated foods.

One of the major COVID-19 hot spots in our nation and around the world is where farmworkers and meat packers are employed. Despite these places being well documented hot spots of COVID-19 disease, predominantly undocumented workers voluntarily sacrifice their lives and the lives of family in order to receive the lowest of wages, back breaking labor, and the least humane treatment of any other industry.