The blue bag goes with you

The blue bag goes with you

{{featured_button_text}}

The blue bag goes with you. It's great to see folks cleaning up after their dog. Finish the job. Please don't tuck the bag in bushes.

Ellen Sitter

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News