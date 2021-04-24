The buffer zone around Planned Parenthood in Napa

Dear members of Napa City Council, I highly recommend you rethink your previous, flawed decision regarding the buffer zone. In the time of cancel culture, you are participating in cancelling any thought different from your own views.

As Progressives, you think highly of Planned Parenthood (PP) because it fits your narrative. Are you against free speech and other First Amendment issues? Our country was established by hearing dissenting opinions and policy. To rightly extinguish others’ rights to assemble and speak their minds, you must first show some harm to a victim. In this case, there have been no threats, real fears of injury, obstruction to PP’s operation.

You cite many phone calls by PP staff to the police as reason enough. Is it that you are against prayer? Or asking or engaging others in conversation? Why is prayer so offensive to you? Would it be OK with you for people to pray in front of PP?

The police department is the investigating arm of the city. They can, with cause, if they believe a law has been broken, refer the matter to the district attorney, who can bring the matter to the court’s attention and prosecute those who have broken the law. This is not the case here. There have been no arrests, referrals to the DA, or cause for alarm.