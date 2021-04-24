The buffer zone around Planned Parenthood in Napa

Dear members of Napa City Council, I highly recommend you rethink your previous, flawed decision regarding the buffer zone. In the time of cancel culture, you are participating in cancelling any thought different from your own views.
As Progressives, you think highly of Planned Parenthood (PP) because it fits your narrative. Are you against free speech and other First Amendment issues? Our country was established by hearing dissenting opinions and policy. To rightly extinguish others’ rights to assemble and speak their minds, you must first show some harm to a victim. In this case, there have been no threats, real fears of injury, obstruction to PP’s operation.
You cite many phone calls by PP staff to the police as reason enough. Is it that you are against prayer? Or asking or engaging others in conversation? Why is prayer so offensive to you? Would it be OK with you for people to pray in front of PP?
The police department is the investigating arm of the city. They can, with cause, if they believe a law has been broken, refer the matter to the district attorney, who can bring the matter to the court’s attention and prosecute those who have broken the law. This is not the case here. There have been no arrests, referrals to the DA, or cause for alarm.
For goodness sake, people praying or asking someone a question as they are entering PP is no sin or offense. I often have petition gatherers accost me as I am entering a local Whole Foods or Trader Joe's. I can choose to speak with the gatherers or just walk by. That is what a civilized person would do.
The police have more important duties to the public than being a complaint box. A “safe” zone is needed only when things get dicey. There has not been a threatening incident where people praying and asking a civil question near the entrance of a business. The police being called has become a political action taken by PP staff. There is no need for a buffer zone law to be enacted for such obvious political reasons or for that matter any reason.
You must consider the effect of granting PP this recourse. What effect does it have on adjacent businesses? There is a Women’s Center next door to PP. The Women’s Center provides services to all women. They are an important resource to the community. Would you consider limiting free speech or assembly to people who oppose the Women’s Center? Why would you? For political reasons?
What kind of message are you trying to send your constituents? Be better than this. Why not do your job and rule against limiting First Amendment rights without good cause.
Jim Prudhomme
Napa