Every small town it seems has a favorite spot where locals, along with visitors passing through, gather for an early morning meal in the restaurant or enjoy a special sugary treat from the bakery. These kinds of places help define the character of the people in the town as well as help define the character of the town itself.
After living here for 30 years, I’m convinced that Napa’s favorite spot is the Buttercream Bakery on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Jefferson Street next to the Arco station. Some of the locals say it’s been here since the dawn of history, while others will tell you it opened in the 1940s. It makes no difference how long it’s been around. What matters is that it is always filled with friendly people from here and far.
Sometimes it’s hard to find a spot to park you car in the small, cramped parking lot but it’s here where the Buttercream Experience really begins. Waiting for someone to leave prepares you for the mad dash to the front door to get the next available ticket only to discover that the person on the sidewalk in front of actually opens the door for you, putting you in line for that next available ticket. That’s classy.
Once inside you are greeted by eager customers all clutching their prized ticket waiting for their number to be called. And what’s funny is that people keep looking at their ticket as if the number will magically change to a lower number. Meanwhile, complete strangers chat with one another exchanging stories and life experiences, students run into their teachers and neighbors discuss the latest gossip around town. Behind the counter, the girls are keeping track of whose next with the often heard, “Number 25 please.” If you’re holding number 45, you just keep on chatting.
You have free articles remaining.
I don’t know what’s better at the Buttercream Bakery – the baked goods or the company. I just know it’s the best place in town to say, “Good Morning,” to a complete stranger and get the same response in return. Nice way to start your morning.
Mike Wallace
Napa