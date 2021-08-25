The Chinese Communist Party is a major threat

In light of Yousef Baig's article and commentary ("‘Responsible people’: Larry Elder’s ties to Epoch Times, far-right should worry California," Aug. 22). As a reader I’d really like to know is Yousef a communist?
And are we all to believe that a totalitarian state that imprisons people who philosophically differ from the ideology of the CCP, murders them and steals their organs for the transplant trade that this as acceptable or anything other than deeply immoral? Is openly objecting to such un-humanitarian actions what we should understand as “The Extreme Right Wing” these days?
I have been a reader of the Epoch Times for many years and I don’t believe that it is extreme right-wing at all, but rather it is anti-communist.
People want to believe that communism is merely an alternative economic system . And whist our schools have done a masterful job at keeping students profoundly ignorant of history, philosophy and economics, I wish to bring to mind that where communism has taken root so has untold suffering, oppression and death to millions of people.
It is not “just” an alternative economic system. It is an utterly immoral world-view and ideology. It seeks to create a society devoid of freedom or even hope for freedom, it objectifies the citizen and it subverts the needs and autonomy of the individual for the collective. Think about what the means for you and your children for a moment.
I encourage any person willing to consider Yousef Baig’s left-wing drivel to exit the far left's echo chamber. Shut down the social media, turn off the TV and read a newspaper that is created in a traditional method with actual investigative journalists and devoid of censorship. It is a paper for people who love stability and factual information. Read it for yourselves don’t take my word or Yousef’s word for it.
Eric Hoffer describes freedom as an “awesome burden” in his book “The True Believer.” Granted that this may be the case for some people, because freedom requires personal responsibility and scrutiny of motivation, character and action. The better the character of a people, the more likely they will preserve and value their own freedom.
And so why is it that the sacrificing of concentration camp prisoners to harvest organs so repulsive to a well-formed conscience? Well, aside from the obvious revolting form of murder, it also violates the ultimate natural right, the right over one's most precious personal property, one's own person.
Let's face the fact that the CCP is perverse in the extreme. They are not harmless and the Epoch Times beautifully defends freedom and keeps track of the mess.
Say what you want to about Elder — clearly he doesn’t hide anything — and his mantra never changes. At the very least we will all know what we can expect from him.
Lynne Rodgers
Napa
Editor's note: Columnist Yousef Baig, a former sportswriter for the Napa Valley Register, reports that he is not, in fact, a communist.