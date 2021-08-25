The Chinese Communist Party is a major threat

I encourage any person willing to consider Yousef Baig’s left-wing drivel to exit the far left's echo chamber. Shut down the social media, turn off the TV and read a newspaper that is created in a traditional method with actual investigative journalists and devoid of censorship. It is a paper for people who love stability and factual information. Read it for yourselves don’t take my word or Yousef’s word for it.

Eric Hoffer describes freedom as an “awesome burden” in his book “The True Believer.” Granted that this may be the case for some people, because freedom requires personal responsibility and scrutiny of motivation, character and action. The better the character of a people, the more likely they will preserve and value their own freedom.

And so why is it that the sacrificing of concentration camp prisoners to harvest organs so repulsive to a well-formed conscience? Well, aside from the obvious revolting form of murder, it also violates the ultimate natural right, the right over one's most precious personal property, one's own person.

Let's face the fact that the CCP is perverse in the extreme. They are not harmless and the Epoch Times beautifully defends freedom and keeps track of the mess.