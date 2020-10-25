The choice is in your hands

In what may go down as its worst decision ever, City Council recently voted to approve a proclamation declaring that "systemic racism and discrimination" is the cause of an alleged health crisis in our city.
Those who live in Napa and believe the city to be an extremely decent, if not enlightened town are, apparently, gravely mistaken. During the three hours of council proceedings, speaker after speaker and email after email recounted such egregious examples of systemic racism such as a young woman being assigned to the wrong math class. Another woman documented her encounter with systemic racism by relating the time she was told she had messy hair.
A representative of Napa Fair Housing recounted how one of their clients had been the victim an abusive landlord who hurled insulting racial epithets -- for which Napa Fair Housing would now be investigating and possibly charging this landlord. Evidently, the Napa Fair Housing employee failed to realize that their story vindicates the system, not the allegation of systemic racism.
However, perhaps the most egregious example of "systemic racism" was provided by Dr. Karen Smith, Director of the California Department of Public Health. Dr. Smith noted that they scoured their agency for systemic racism and concluded that they were being racist by requiring a college degree for some positions. Dr. Smith let it be known that, henceforth, the department would consider "street smarts" as a substitute for a college degree.
If all this leaves you scratching your head and wondering about the state of mind of our City Council, you are not alone. In fact, throughout the proceedings, there was not a single shred of evidence to support council’s conclusion that Napa is “systemically racist.”
Council and community activists who participated in the discussion frequently pointed to observed statistics about the higher incidence of COVID infections among Blacks and Latinos as proof of their claim that we (Napa) are racist. That is a fallacy.
The higher incidence of COVID infections among these groups may be explained by many factors; such as incidence of obesity, the number of individuals living in households and their proximity to one another, blood type groups and other factors science is only now discovering. None of these factors have anything to do with racism and yet not a single person on council had the intellectual honesty or courage to state this.
Rather, City Council seemed more intent in placating a vocal group of "woke" activists and showing their “Progressive” bona fides than acting in the best interest of our city. Most council members simply buried their heads and muttered about social justice or needing a kick in the pants before voting to agree with this “mea culpa.”
The only council member to ask probing questions was Doris Gentry, who wanted to know how a piece of paper, and the political posturing it engenders, would result in any person being better off. Gentry noted that proclamations would change nothing and that only by changing individual attitudes would cases of racism be reduced. I totally agree with her.
By voting through a proclamation declaring that Napa is “systemically racist” and practices “discrimination” as the cause of an alleged health crisis among our minority groups, the City Council has spit in the face of decades of hard work that has made Napa a model of community action and inclusiveness. This community has produced superlative services and facilities, such as Clinic Ole and dozens of organizations devoted to the health and well-being of our minority neighbors.
Is there more work to be done? Of course there is, but it is not because of any supposed racism that people throughout the valley put in so many hundreds of volunteer hours and donate so much money to improve the lives of those less fortunate.
By making this proclamation, City Council has capriciously and undeservedly given Napa a black eye among anyone looking at this community for future investment or relocation purposes. Today, I feel a shame to call myself a Napan I never have previously felt. I wonder how many people will feel disgust at this declaration and choose to leave this beautiful area because of Council's irresponsible action?
Voters should remember this vote and the individuals who facilitated it when they consider who would make the best person to run the city, come November. Do they want a fearless person, like Gentry, who is willing to ask questions and take unpopular stances, if need be, to do the right thing? Or do Napans want someone who won't ask questions, accede to lobby interests and pressure groups and move Napa ever further down the road to far-left extremism?
The choice and our future is in your hands.
Rich Jacobson
Napa
