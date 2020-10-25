The choice is in your hands

By voting through a proclamation declaring that Napa is “systemically racist” and practices “discrimination” as the cause of an alleged health crisis among our minority groups, the City Council has spit in the face of decades of hard work that has made Napa a model of community action and inclusiveness. This community has produced superlative services and facilities, such as Clinic Ole and dozens of organizations devoted to the health and well-being of our minority neighbors.

Is there more work to be done? Of course there is, but it is not because of any supposed racism that people throughout the valley put in so many hundreds of volunteer hours and donate so much money to improve the lives of those less fortunate.

By making this proclamation, City Council has capriciously and undeservedly given Napa a black eye among anyone looking at this community for future investment or relocation purposes. Today, I feel a shame to call myself a Napan I never have previously felt. I wonder how many people will feel disgust at this declaration and choose to leave this beautiful area because of Council's irresponsible action?