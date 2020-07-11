The Cold War revisited

The Fulda Gap in Donald's head
Pull the troops Vlad will be glad
He'll pay the ruble bounties for American dead
One-by-one the soldiers die.
In the face of another lie.
While at home thousands turn cold
Sucking life not just another flu
To disappear like a miracle
Turning the country blue
The Fulda Gap is in his head.
Rhys P. Cruz
Yountville
