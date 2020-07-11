The Cold War revisited

The Fulda Gap in Donald's head

Pull the troops Vlad will be glad

He'll pay the ruble bounties for American dead

One-by-one the soldiers die.

In the face of another lie.

While at home thousands turn cold

Sucking life not just another flu

To disappear like a miracle

Turning the country blue

The Fulda Gap is in his head.

Rhys P. Cruz

Yountville

