The corrupt trying to consolidate power

Congressional Democrats are saying HR1 stops dark money. They're lying. HR1 eliminates the limits on donations and expenditures national candidates can receive and make, changes the amount that party committees can give national candidates from $5,000 to $100 million, and makes it harder for third-party challengers by quintupling the amount required to earn federal matching funds and by eliminating the block grant that third parties can access by reaching 5% in the previous election — something that was created to give third parties a chance.

This is not democratic at all. This is the corrupt trying to consolidate power. Don't fall for it.

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon

