“We need action on the climate” (May 20) supports HR7763, better known as “Carbon Dividends,” a bill currently in the floor of Congress that would fossil fuel corporations, rather than consumers and taxpayers, responsible for the costs of fighting climate change.
This would be only fair, since those mega-corporations have spent over $2 billion of the past decades to clandestinely spread lies about saying global warming didn’t exist, then that it wasn’t man-made, etc. even as their own scientists were warning them about the existential dangers continuing use of their products would create (Scientific American, “Dark Money” and “How to Win Friends and Bamboozle People About Climate Change” and the Union of Concerned Scientists’ website, “Climate Deception Dossiers”).
The award-winning site, desmogblog.org has detailed documentation of every professional climate denier, their qualifications (or lack of) and which fossil fuel corporations secretly fund these denier-for-hire “experts.”
I support Carbon Dividends too. Unlike the Green New Deal, it’s already written into legislation and ready to go, but—realistically, just like the Green New Deal—it’s not going anywhere until after the 2020 election. I’d like to see it included in whatever form a Green New Deal energy plan finally takes. That’s because the Green New Deal energy plan is designed to make bigger and faster greenhouse gas emissions cuts than Carbon Dividends does. Bigger and faster is essential.
But the GND energy plan goal of making the emissions cuts we’ll need to prevent “catastrophic” climate change (IPCC) and creating millions of good jobs, has been short on specifics, until now. On May 18, Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee released a 38-page document which systematically translates the GND’s lofty goals—to decarbonize the economy sector by sector—showing how it would do so while create millions of high-quality jobs that would be local and permanent (40-year) positions. You can see a summary of it at vox.com from May 18.
Cost is the what most Green New Deal critics focus on, but let’s be clear: Climate disasters have already cost Americans over $1 trillion, and those costs are now rapidly increasing (NOAA/NASA). Just a half-degree increase in global temperatures will cost the US economy $13 trillion (IPCC) and we’re already locked into that (Nature).
Without Green New Deal-scale emissions cuts starting in 2021, we’re heading for future climate damage to the U.S. economy that will cost over $160 trillion (Forbes, April 2019). We’d also be risking “global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse,” with runaway global warming our children or grandchildren would be unable to stop (National Academy of Sciences).
The cost of Gov. Inslee’s plan is $300 billion annually. We could easily pay for it with the Carbon Dividends plan. It places an annually increasing pollution tax on all fossil fuels and gives all of that tax money directly to every taxpayer in equal monthly “carbon dividend’ checks. That would add $350 billion annually to U.S. GPD (CBO), allowing the Green New Deal’s transition to a clean energy economy more than pay for itself.
Canada has used this plan successfully for a decade: “Canada passed a carbon tax that will give most people more money” (The Guardian).
If you switch to solar/wind energy, you don’t pay the carbon tax, you just get the tax money every month, and those checks will keep getting bigger as the tax goes up every year. You can see details on how it works at citizensclimatelobby.org
And clean energy prices continue to plummet, solar and wind energy is now as cheap or cheaper than any fossil fuel in over 70 percent of the country (Forbes, Lazard). So as your Carbon Dividend checks keep going up, your energy bills will keep going down. Rapidly scaling up clean energy will make solar and wind energy “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS, Aug 2018).
The economic benefits of that are unimaginable. So, now we have a clear choice between inaction, which, according to the worldwide scientific community, will destroy our economy and then our country, or passing legislation that will allow for a safe and prosperous present and future, without any real cost to us. All we need to do is to vote for congressional representatives who will vote for an energy policy that can guarantee the no-cost emissions cuts we need to avert disaster.
The Green New Deal is affordable; the cost of inaction is incalculable (Forbes, 2018).
Lynn Goldfarb
Denver